Forecast: Mostly quiet skies and warming temps

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild and quiet start with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine will make a difference and highs will rise to the mid-80s and near 90 degrees in the interior. An isolated sprinkle,10% chance or less, can't be ruled out south of I-4 inland with the sea-breeze as we hold onto onshore flow.

Wednesday and Thursday skies look dry and sunny. Highs heat up back to near 90 degrees with some interior spots in the low 90s. Drier air mixes in with less humidity, which means that while it feels nicer, an elevated fire danger is possible.

The weekend features a stalled front to our north. Lows in the low 70s with highs near 90 degrees. Isolated afternoon to early evening chances are probable.

I hope you have a great day!