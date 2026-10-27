Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy, mid-80s.

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Tuesday morning, it feels pretty good out there, but you’ll definitely notice the air is already moving. Right now across the bay, temperatures are sitting in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under clear to partly cloudy skies, with that persistent northeast breeze blowing around 10 to 15 mph and gusting over 20 mph at times. We’re still pinned in that tight pressure gradient between high pressure anchored to our north and a stalled boundary down near the Straits, keeping breezy conditions firmly in place across West Central Florida.

As we roll through today, expect plenty of sunshine, but low-level moisture is slowly creeping back up. That will bring dew points up a touch and allow for a slight 10% to 20% chance of a stray afternoon shower, though most of us stay completely dry. Highs will top out right around 84 degrees, accompanied by gusty northeast winds running 14 to 18 mph with gusts pushing 25 mph. Boaters should keep in mind that marine conditions remain hazardous and choppy across Tampa Bay and coastal waters, with persistent offshore flow also keeping tides running a bit lower than usual. Tonight stays breezy and partly cloudy, with overnight lows holding near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, this breezy, warm pattern is starting to sound like a broken record. Moisture gradually increases as Atlantic air works across the state, bringing isolated to scattered afternoon showers and a few storms into the mix each day, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs will consistently hover in the mid-80s while overnight lows settle in the lower 70s. The gusty northeast winds will stay elevated right through midweek before finally beginning to ease back toward cautionary levels as we approach the weekend.

And for your early Halloween outlook on Saturday: if you’re planning out the kids' costumes, you won't need to bundle them up! Highs will reach the mid-80s during the day, and by trick-or-treating time Saturday evening, expect warm, muggy conditions with temperatures coasting through the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated passing shower can't be ruled out entirely, but the wind won't be nearly as fierce as what we're feeling right now.