Forecast: Mostly sunny and much milder

Warmer temps return today!

We're waking up to milder temperatures this morning, with most towns in the 40s and some even in the 50s. This is all thanks to an east breeze. That breeze is strong enough to feel and will make it feel chilly, so bring a jacket with you early in the day.

The afternoon today will feel much milder with highs returning to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will be cloudy on Thursday, but temperatures will remain mild. We'll start with the 50s in the morning and warm into the 70s during the afternoon.

Even warmer weather is likely by Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the low 80s near the coast and some mid-80s in the interior. A shower or two is possible each afternoon east of I-75.

A cold front will move through on Monday, bringing highs back down into the 60s and 50s for much of next week. Winter is not done yet!