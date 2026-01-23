Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80

Warm weather continues through the weekend.

Looks like while the rest of the country will be dealing with a massive winter storm this weekend, we've got nothing to worry about.

Here is how the next three days shape up:

We'll start Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday morning may be a bit milder than the rest, but not by much. Each afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. I would not be surprised to see some mid-80s east of I-75 Sunday afternoon. This is due to a strong south breeze ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday. Sunday will also be more humid. The entire weekend looks great for any outdoor plans. The weather for the Gasparilla Children's Parade will be perfect.

Monday will start mild, but at some point during the day, a cold front will move through. The front will bring in clouds and even some sct'd rain. Rainfall does not look to be very heavy. Temperatures will start falling fast behind the front.

The rest of next week and weekend look unusually cold. This may be the longest and strongest cold air outbreak of the season. Highs will stay 10-15 degrees below normal all of next week and next weekend, meaning very chilly weather for Gasparilla and the Stadium Series hockey game on Sunday.