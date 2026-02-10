Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid-70s

Another beautiful day!

The chill is still around this morning with temperatures in the 30s north of the Bay and the 40s elsewhere. The chilly temperatures will not last long. We'll quickly warm through the 60s this morning and into the 70s west of I-75 this afternoon. If you live east of I-75 you'll likely see temperatures reach around 80 degrees.

A bit more moisture begins to move in overnight and on Wednesday. You'll notice this most because of more clouds on Wednesday. Some sea fog is also likely. Despite less sun, Wednesday will still see highs in the 70s.

A weak front will move through the area on Thursday. It may bring a couple of brief showers, but that's about it.

It looks even warmer for the end of the week and the weekend as temperatures return to the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain looks likely Sunday afternoon and evening with another front. Some of these showers may last into Monday morning.