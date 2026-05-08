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Forecast: Mostly sunny with a lot of heat away from the coast

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the mjd 80s to the mid 90.
May 8, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: Mostly sunny with a lot of heat away from the coast
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Lots of heat this weekend.

We'll wake up to a few scattered clouds this morning, along with mild temperatures and higher humidity. Temperatures will start in the 70s and warm quickly this afternoon. Most near the coast will stay in the upper 80s to around 90, while those east of I-75 will heat up into the mid-90s.

That'll be the case through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see a sea breeze along the coast, keeping beaches in the 80s. East of there, temperatures will warm more, around 90 up to I-75 and into the mid-90s east of the interstate. Though a quick shower is possible, most of that will be away from the coast.

Our next chance of rain will come on Monday with a front. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain coverage will be north of I-4 on Monday, with the rain weakening before it reaches the Suncoast.

Have a great weekend!

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