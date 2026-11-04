Forecast: Muggy mid-80s & PM rain chance

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is a warm and muggy day with temps in the mid-80s feeling into the 90s. Afternoon showers and storms likely initiate and cluster around I-75. Anything that fires up will wrap up quickly after sunset, leaving partly cloudy skies and an overnight low settling around 70 degrees with calm winds.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, Thursday brings abundant sunshine and highs near the mid-80s with a similar set up on Friday. Saturday stays nice with temps around the low 80s.

Eyeing next week our next cold front pushes across Florida, bringing a slight chance of showers, and finally ushering in noticeably cooler, crisper air with highs tumbling into the upper 70s and overnight lows dipping to around 60 degrees!

I hope you all have a great day!