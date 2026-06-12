Forecast: Muggy start with an isolated PM chance

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Friday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a muggy start with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps start in the 70s with dry skies.

West-to-east flow is back, sparking a few coastal showers around noon. These showers will push near the I-75 corridor around 2 p.m. and farther inland after 4 p.m. Some could dump some heavy rainfall wrapping up around sunset. Highs top out near 90 degrees with triple-digit heat indices.

The weekend looks basically the same, with better chances of rain in the interior and along the east coast. Highs in the low 90s with humid feels. Next week continues the same trend with a bit of drier air sneaking in. Less rain potential to start early next week. Highs remain hot, and clouds rise to the low to mid-90s late next week. No relief in the overnights and mornings either, with lows near 80.

I hope you all have a great weekend!