Forecast: Near Record Heat Again

Plenty of sunshine to finish off the afternoon with near record highs again in the upper 80s. Very little, if any rain today.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increase early on Thursday as the front approaches from the north. Rain chances move through from north to south in the afternoon so the roads may be wet for the evening commute.

Highs on Thursday will be lower from Tampa on north- only making it to the low 80s. South of I-4 where the rain arrives much later, the temps may get into the upper 80s.

Friday will be mild with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s, a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the low 80s.