Forecast: Near-record heat, dense fog, and a major cooldown coming to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is in for a week of big weather changes. Chief Meteorologist Dennis Phillips says highs could reach close to 90 degrees by Friday, potentially breaking records, before a cold front moves in late Sunday and drops temperatures into the 50s for highs and near freezing for lows by Monday night.

Fog will also be a factor, with widespread dense patches expected Thursday, Friday, and possibly Saturday mornings. The combination of warm air, rising humidity, and cooler ground and Gulf waters will create ideal fog conditions, which could impact morning commutes.