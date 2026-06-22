Forecast: Near-record highs

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! Another week begins and the heat and humidity are steamrolling in. Highs in the mid 90s with with a few records being challenged. Feels-like temps hang near 105+.

This afternoon, look for sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s for most. There is a chance of a few pop-up showers. These will start around the I-75 corridor and quickly shift east as we go through the afternoon. Coverage will be low at around 20%.

This pattern will remain with us through the week. Late-week there could be a pattern flip with a better shower chance closer to the coast. Temps remain hot in the 90s. Lows near 80 degrees.

I hope you all stay cool!