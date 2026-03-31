Forecast: Near-record highs & an isolated chance

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a quiet and warm start with most of us in the 60s with a few clouds. Highs surge today to near-record levels in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies with an isolated afternoon shower chances with the sea breeze. The majority of us will stay dry today and tomorrow. Highs in the upper 80s throughout the rest of the week. Thursday looks like the next best rain chance in the forecast. The weekend stays hot & humid with highs in the upper 80s with a few afternoon showers. Early next week looks to bring in another cold front, temps will fall slightly.

I hope you all have a great day!