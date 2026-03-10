Forecast: Near-record warmth today

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning with a lot less fog. The sun will stick around all day, pushing morning temperatures in the 60s very quickly through the 70s and into the upper 80s this afternoon. The record high in Tampa today is 87F. This record is very likely to fall. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, though overall coverage will remain at 10% or less.

This will also be the weather pattern for Wednesday, when additional record highs could be set with very little afternoon rain.

A front will approach our area on Thursday. The morning will likely see more clouds. Look for partly sunny skies midday with increasing rain chances, especially along the coast, during the afternoon and evening.

Earlier in the week, it looked like this front would move far enough south that most of the clouds and showers associated with it would stay away from us. That's now looking less likely.

The front will likely sit on top of us on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This will mean dry in the morning, but sct'd showers and storms are likely across parts of the area each afternoon with coverage of at least 40%.