Forecast: New Year, same chill

Frost & freeze advisories tonight.

We'll wake up to another cold morning with freezing temperatures possible away from the coast in Citrus & Hernando counties. Farther south, frost is possible in many areas east of I-75.

The first afternoon of 2026 will be warmer, however, with highs in the upper 60s & even close to 70º. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Milder weather will continue to move in on Friday with highs in the low & mid-70s along with more clouds. A brief sprinkle or shower is possible though most will stay dry.

Our next significant chance of rain arrives on Saturday. It looks like the Bucs game will kick off dry, but rain may threaten during the second half. The rain will end by Sunday morning.

Mild weather will continue next week with highs climbing back into the 70s.