Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: New Year, same chill

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 31 2025 PM
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Frost & freeze advisories tonight.

We'll wake up to another cold morning with freezing temperatures possible away from the coast in Citrus & Hernando counties. Farther south, frost is possible in many areas east of I-75.

The first afternoon of 2026 will be warmer, however, with highs in the upper 60s & even close to 70º. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Milder weather will continue to move in on Friday with highs in the low & mid-70s along with more clouds. A brief sprinkle or shower is possible though most will stay dry.

Our next significant chance of rain arrives on Saturday. It looks like the Bucs game will kick off dry, but rain may threaten during the second half. The rain will end by Sunday morning.

Mild weather will continue next week with highs climbing back into the 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo