Forecast: Nice and quiet into Christmas Day

TAMPA — Good Wednesday evening, Tampa Bay! I hope you all have had a Merry Christmas Eve! We are on this nice list this year, and the weather into Christmas Day is fantastic into the weekend looks even better!

High pressure settles in, leaving us sunny and dry. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs near 80 degrees. A little bit of fog is possible each morning this week.

Travel should be easy in and around the Bay Area. Next week, a BIG cold front moves through. Still looks rain-free, but highs could drop into the low 60s with lows in the 40s or cooler. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Please have a happy and safe holiday!