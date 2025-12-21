Forecast: Nice weather continues Monday

This weather pattern in locked in!

Expect morning temperatures in the mid and upper-50s on Monday morning with mostly clear skies.

We'll see a few sct'd clouds Monday afternoon with a bit more of an east wind. This east wind may even bring over a quick sprinkle or two from the Atlantic. Any of these are most likely to be felt mostly on the east coast. One or two could make it close to I-75.

That's the biggest concern for the next 5-7 days. Each day we'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. No major storm systems will impact Florida this week, making the weather perfect for travel, errands, or any other holiday plans.