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Forecast: One last nice day of lower humidity

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sept 28, 2026 WX AM
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Posted
and last updated

One last day of lower humidity.

The morning will be beautiful, with temperatures in the 60s for many and mostly clear skies. Humidity levels remain low. You may need a light jacket if you're heading out before 8 am.

The afternoon looks partly sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s. Rain is not expected today.

The humidity returns in a more noticeable way overnight, with more clouds and warmer temps. Tuesday will start much milder and mostly cloudy. We'll see highs in the upper 80s, and there may even be a few pop-up showers during the afternoon, especially south of I-4.

By mid-week, higher humidity and more rain is likely. It'll start to feel like summer all over again with numerous sct'd showers and storms each afternoon going right into the weekend.

Have a great week ahead!

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