Forecast: One more day of decent rain coverage

Expect one more day of decent rain coverage before dry air aloft begins to shutdown rain chances.

Sunday, expect a 50% chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat indices 100-107.

Monday, dry air aloft begins to move in over Florida, and that will cut down the rain chance quite a bit. Monday's rain chance is at 30%. After Monday, we drop to 20% for the rest of the week.

With most areas avoiding rain through a lot of next week, temps will get a bit hotter. Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices as high as 110.

There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic near Africa that pose no risk to Florida at this time. We'll watch them and keep you posted. Lots of distance and time between us and them.