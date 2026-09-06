Forecast: Onshore winds bring in coastal showers Sunday morning

The west wind continues for a few more days and that will keep our rain chances a little lower at the coast compared to the deluge a lot of us saw last week.

With that being said, the west wind does produce a few coastal showers and storms during the morning hours at the beach, so we'll start your Sunday with a 40% chance at the coast north of Tampa, with a 20-30% chance south. Inland spots will stay dry until the sea breeze moves inland by lunchtime.

Monday, a cold front will move into North Florida and stall. While it won't bring cooler temps with it, it will work with the west wind to increase rain chances up to 60% for Labor Day. Plan accordingly if you are going to be at the beach or pool enjoying the holiday.

By Wednesday, the east wind should return and that will bring back the higher rain coverage to the coast in the afternoon and evening hours through the end of the week.