Forecast: Outdoor plans more likely to see rain by Sunday evening

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Sunday morning to you!

If you are taking advantage of our local beaches Sunday morning, you are in luck. Chances of rain and storms will arrive later Sunday afternoon and evening for the Tampa Bay area. Most neighborhoods stay warm and sticky through Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values reaching the low 100s.

You may start hearing the first rumbles of thunder in neighborhoods in Polk County or our eastern-most neighborhoods first, with storms arriving from the east by Sunday late-afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, storms develop over a more widespread portion of our neighborhoods, including some of our neighborhoods at the beaches.

This afternoon and evening storm trend continues early next week, too. Bus stop forecasts will be mostly dry Monday morning with increasing storm chances by afternoon hours.