Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm

Warm and muggy through sunset, then temperatures fall into the 60s overnight. There will be a chance for patchy fog overnight, but not widespread dense fog.

Look for another warm, moderately humid day on Saturday with highs back into the 80s during the afternoon. Near-zero chance for rain and lows overnight in the 60s with a chance for more dense fog into Sunday morning.

A cold front will move through on Sunday. Sunday starts mild and humid, but north winds will increase during the afternoon and temperatures will level off as humidity levels drop. Expect highs to top out in the mid 70s.

Next week looks chilly. Monday morning, we may see wind chills down in the 30s north of I-4.

Temperatures will stay cooler all of next week, with maybe even some chilly rain on Wednesday and Thursday.