Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers

Showers likely this afternoon.

If you need dry weather for any activities or errands today, be sure to complete those before 1pm today. We'll see a dry morning and midday. During the afternoon, a front will bring the chance for sct'd showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Highs will reach into the 80s before the rain arrives. You'll also notice a stronger southwest breeze.

The front will bring dry weather for the start of Friday. During Friday afternoon, however, the front will start to lift back north. This will bring a chance of some pop-up showers south of I-4 on Friday afternoon.

The sct'd pop-up showers will continue through the weekend. Saturday most of the rain will again be south of I-4 with coverage up to around 40% increasing to 60% on Sunday. The rain will be similar in character to what we see in the summer, with the downpours popping up randomly.

Monday's higher rain chances are due to a stronger cold front. This front will likely bring a round of heavier rain our way and then still looking at the chance of cooler weather for Tue through Thu AM of next wee,

Have a good Thursday!