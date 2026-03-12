Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm with highs in the 80s. Sct'd PM Showers.
March 12, 2026 AM WX
Forecast: Low 80s with a 60% chance of PM showers
Showers likely this afternoon.

If you need dry weather for any activities or errands today, be sure to complete those before 1pm today. We'll see a dry morning and midday. During the afternoon, a front will bring the chance for sct'd showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Highs will reach into the 80s before the rain arrives. You'll also notice a stronger southwest breeze.

The front will bring dry weather for the start of Friday. During Friday afternoon, however, the front will start to lift back north. This will bring a chance of some pop-up showers south of I-4 on Friday afternoon.

The sct'd pop-up showers will continue through the weekend. Saturday most of the rain will again be south of I-4 with coverage up to around 40% increasing to 60% on Sunday. The rain will be similar in character to what we see in the summer, with the downpours popping up randomly.

Monday's higher rain chances are due to a stronger cold front. This front will likely bring a round of heavier rain our way and then still looking at the chance of cooler weather for Tue through Thu AM of next wee,

Have a good Thursday!

