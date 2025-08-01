Forecast: Partly sunny and hot this weekend, a few PM storms

Not much change in our weather this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will start in the low 80s at the coast and the 70s in the interior. Though rain chances in the morning will be very low, a couple of small, quick, downpours are possible. As the sea breeze gets going during the late morning, a few showers are possible along the coast. These will slowly shift east during the early afternoon ending up on the east side of the state by the second half of the afternoon. If you're going to Orlando this weekend, look out for storms after 3pm each day.

Temperatures will not be too far above the norm both weekend days, with highs in the low and mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain coverage will increase a little on Monday and Tuesday to around 40%. Southeast or east winds will help push the east coast sea breeze our way by the middle of next week, bringing heavier rain coverage to the coast on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with rain chances spiking to 60% next week.

TROPICS: The hurricane center right now is not expecting development over the next 7 days. There is however a small chance that there may be some development off the Outer Banks of North Carolina late in the weekend. A low pressure center may form here. Anything that does develop in this area however would move away from the United States and would not impact us.