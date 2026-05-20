Forecast: Partly sunny and hot with a few sct'd PM storms.

Mostly sunny with a few sct'd PM storms today.

We'll start dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Just like the last few days, don't expect any rain through midday. During the early afternoon, a few pop-up showers are possible as the sea breeze begins to move in. That sea breeze will set up a little farther east today, giving places east of the beaches a higher opportunity of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the low 90s.

The rain should mainly stay east of the beaches for the rest of the week, with 30% coverage on Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, the storms may move back closer to the coast. Coverage will likely be higher in the afternoon on Sunday compared to Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s each afternoon.

Have a good Wednesday!