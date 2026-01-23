Forecast: Partly sunny and warm this afternoon

Partly sunny and warm for the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. No rain is expected.

Clear skies overnight and mild in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Saturday will be a muggy mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a few afternoon showers inland and south of I-4.

It is unlikely the few rain showers that do develop would cause any issues for the young pirates enjoying the invasion along Bayshore. The high temps will be quite warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s, so make sure to keep everyone well-hydrated.

Lows under partly to mostly clear skies will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s again Saturday night. And Sunday will be a copy of Saturday.

Monday brings light rain and a big chill, with highs in the mid-60s!