Forecast: Partly sunny, highs in the mid-80s. Quick shower possible.

Warm and moderately humid today.

A little bit of patchy fog is possible this morning. What develops won't last long. Expect sunny skies for the majority of the morning. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the 80s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon.

Highs will return to the mid-80s on Saturday. Late in the day, the tail-end of a cold front will push into Central Florida from the northeast. This front will bring in some clouds, maybe a few showers, and somewhat cooler and more breezy conditions on Saturday evening.

That "cooler" weather will last into Sunday, but don't expect to be wearing a jacket. Instead of the mid-80s, highs on Sunday will reach to around 80.

Warmer, more humid, weather returns for the start of next week. Southeast winds will also bring in higher rain chances.