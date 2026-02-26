Forecast: Partly sunny, mid-70s

Warming up today with highs in the 70s.

Milder weather out there today with temperatures in the 50s early and highs in the 70s this afternoon. It'll start to feel a bit more humid.

Friday starts mild and dry with temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. There will be a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain may be locally heavy.

The same system will linger through the first half of Saturday, giving us a chance of showers and cloudy skies.

The rain will clear out by Sunday and warm weather returns as we head through much of next week.