Forecast: Partly sunny with very low rain chances

Another nice start today.

We're waking up to low humidity and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Look for a lot of sunshine today and relatively comfy humidity levels. It'll be very warm with a high near 90. Though most will stay dry today, there is a 10% chance of a PM shower south of I-4 this afternoon and evening.

Look for a milder and more humid start on Tuesday with more 70s and fewer 60s to start the day. The humidity will start to increase on Tuesday afternoon, though rain coverage in the afternoon should remain low.

By mid-week, we'll see higher humidity return. We'll see more 70s in the morning and highs back to near 90 in the afternoon. During the afternoon and evening, we'll see more sct'd rain developing with rain chances up to 40%.

TROPICS: The NHC says there is a high chance of development in the Atlantic this week with a tropical wave that's moving west. The system should stay north of the islands and right now is likely to turn away from the United States.