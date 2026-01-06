Forecast: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny afternoon

Patchy morning fog is possible again this morning.

Be careful on your way to work or school this morning. Patchy low clouds and fog are again possible. Coverage looks lower than what we saw back on Monday. Temperatures are cool in the 50s so a jacket or sweatshirt is a must early this morning.

If you're taking part in the Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs today, expect morning temperatures near 60 degrees. Any low clouds or fog early should clear quickly. Skies midday will be sunny with temperatures around 70 degrees. It looks like a really nice day!

More patchy low clouds and fog are possible on Wednesday morning. In fact, fog is expected to be present across the region from Wednesday through Saturday in the morning. The afternoons will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Friday and Saturday, some towns east of I-75 may see highs in the mid-80s.

Rainfall is not a big threat over the next several days. However, as moisture levels increase, a brief shower is possible in across the Nature Coast tonight and around Tampa Bay midday Wednesday.

By the weekend, a cold front will move through the area. This should allow the temps to fall into the 50s on Sunday morning and only reach the 70s on Sunday afternoon, with dropping humidity throughout the day.

Next week is looking like it will start cooler. Highs may stay in the 60s for many from Monday to Wednesday afternoon.