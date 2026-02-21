Forecast: Patchy fog overnight, possible rain showers this weekend

Another round of sea fog and inland fog develops overnight and lingers into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

After the fog clears and the sun returns, highs will be in the 80s again. No rain is expected on Saturday.

Sunday morning will be mild in the 60s with a chance for fog and showers as a front moves through. Then rain and a few storms move south through the day and we reach highs in the 70s.

Monday will be dry and much cooler, starting in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Lots of sunshine but struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.