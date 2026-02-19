Forecast: Patchy fog this morning

Patchy fog this morning before a partly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 70's this afternoon and we'll stay warm all the way through Saturday before our next cold front.

The cold front will move in on Sunday. The latest data brings the front in earlier on Sunday, potentially in the morning, along with its showers. It'll turn windy and begin cooling down on Sunday afternoon.

Cold weather returns Monday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures. The coldest mornings, with temperatures in the 30s, are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.