Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Patchy fog this morning

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Morning low clouds, then afternoon sun and highs in the 80s.
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 19, 2026
Patchy fog this morning
Posted
and last updated

Patchy fog this morning before a partly sunny afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 70's this afternoon and we'll stay warm all the way through Saturday before our next cold front.

The cold front will move in on Sunday. The latest data brings the front in earlier on Sunday, potentially in the morning, along with its showers. It'll turn windy and begin cooling down on Sunday afternoon.

Cold weather returns Monday with sunny skies and chilly temperatures. The coldest mornings, with temperatures in the 30s, are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo