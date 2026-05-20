Forecast: PM sct'd chances and hot highs

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon folks! Another hot day with sunshine. Highs hang in the upper 80s and low 90s.

During the early afternoon, a few pop-up showers are possible as the sea breeze begins to move in. That sea breeze will set up a little farther east today, giving places east of the beaches a higher opportunity of rain this afternoon and evening.

The rain should mainly stay east of the beaches for the rest of the week, with 20-30% coverage on Thursday and Friday. Temps still stay hot.

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, the storms may move back closer to the coast. Coverage will likely be higher in the afternoon on Sunday compared to Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s each afternoon. Next week continues the same pattern as well.

I hope you have a great day!