Forecast: PM showers & storms and hot highs

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay! Showers and storms will start to develop to the west of Tampa and push east throughout the day. Highs near 90 degrees. Look for the heaviest rains to again fall between Tampa and Lakeland later today.

Starting tomorrow into the weekend, a west-to-east pattern will set up for the rain. This usually means warmer mornings along the coast, with temperatures starting near 80 degrees. There may be a few quick downpours in the morning along the coast. Most of the rain, however, will happen east of the coast on these days as showers move across the state.

Highs will stay around 90, cooling into the 70s and 80s in places that see some afternoon rain. This pattern looks to continue next week as well.

I hope you all have a great day!