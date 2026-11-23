Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Monday morning, we’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies, calm winds, and temperatures sitting comfortably in the low 60s around 61°F to 63°F with high morning humidity. Weak high pressure building into the Southeast keeps our weather dry and quiet to kick off Thanksgiving week. Expect mostly cloudy skies to stick around through the day with afternoon highs reaching a seasonable 75°F, paired with light north winds around 3 to 6 mph and rain-free conditions—ideal for an outdoor run, bike ride, or smooth travel on the commute. Tonight stays mostly cloudy and calm with overnight lows settling right around 63°F.

For Tuesday, that quiet, dry stretch holds firm through the daytime hours as surface high pressure lingers over the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs climbing a touch warmer to around 78°F and a gentle northeast breeze at 3 to 7 mph. Keep an eye on the clock late Tuesday night: as moisture begins pooling ahead of our next approaching system, scattered showers will start moving in after 1:00 AM with overnight lows hovering around 65°F.

Wednesday brings our most active weather of the holiday week as a frontal system and low-pressure trough push across Florida. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers likely throughout the day and thunderstorms also possible after 4:00 PM, along with daytime highs in the mid-70s around 76°F and northeast winds picking up to 10 to 15 mph. If you’re traveling locally or heading out for pre-holiday errands, plan around wet roads and a moderate chop on the bay. Scattered showers linger into Wednesday night before tapering off as the front sweeps through, dropping overnight lows to around 63°F.

By Thanksgiving Day, Mother Nature delivers a fantastic holiday setup! High pressure builds right back in behind Wednesday's front, clearing out the gloom and ushering in cooler, drier air. Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish with crisp, refreshing afternoon highs topping out near 72°F and a steady west-to-northwest breeze around 8 to 10 mph. Whether you’re running a morning Turkey Trot, tossing a football in the yard, or hosting dinner outdoors, conditions couldn't look better before Thursday night turns partly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 50s around 58°F.

Have a great Monday!