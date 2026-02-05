Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Rain arrives overnight before a quick cool-down in Tampa Bay

Rain is moving into Tampa Bay overnight before temperatures drop again on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Dennis Phillips says showers will roll in between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., with lingering rain possible during the morning commute. Conditions will clear by midday, bringing colder afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

A freeze watch is in effect for Citrus County Thursday night, but temperatures are not expected to be as cold as last week’s outbreak. Skies will remain clear through the weekend, with highs rebounding into the 70s next week just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

