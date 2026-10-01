Forecast: Rain chances are increasing over the next few days.

Rain chances are going up!

We'll start with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s & conditions should be mostly dry. Don't expect much rain through at least midday today. By then, we'll warm into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Rain chances will increase this afternoon. Southeast winds will bring in a large area of rain from the southeast during the afternoon & evening. Everyone from I-95 to the west coast will see a chance of rain as it moves northwest. Impacts to the evening commute are possible, with some of the rain lingering past sunset for some.

This pattern holds through Saturday at least. That means dry mornings followed by wet periods as showers & storms move through in the afternoons or evenings.

Next week, a front will stop over the state & could bring not just more heavy rain, but the potential for localized flooding for some.