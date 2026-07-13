Forecast: Rain chances back off slightly and temps rise

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Monday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a warm start with temps near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Throughout the day, the heat is on with temps in the low to mid-90s and an isolated to scattered chance of storms from lunchtime into the early evening.

Saharan dust takes up residency by Tuesday as rain chances become more sparse, and highs could reach near-record levels in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values near 105 as humidity backs off a tad.

Friday into the weekend a normal-summertime pattern returns with highs in the low to mid 90s with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The tropics also remain quiet for now.

Have a great week!