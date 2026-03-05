Forecast: Rain chances increasing

Rain chances are coming up for Thursday.

Look for a comfy start Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and even some low 70s. Most will see clear skies, though a couple of communities may see a little patchy fog.

Highs will be back in the 80s on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Both days will see higher rain coverage after 2 p.m., so be sure to get your outdoor activities done beforehand. Sct'd downpours will pop-up each afternoon with coverage around 40%. Some lightning is possible though most of this will be just rain.

Rain chances drop to just 30% on Saturday afternoon with highs back in the mid and upper-80s. By Sunday, the PM rain chance will be only 10% making Sunday the best for all-day outdoor plans.

The warm temps will likely hold steady through at least the middle of next week.

