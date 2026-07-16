Forecast: Rain chances lessen this afternoon as temps rise

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! Most of the showers and storms have passed through and now the temps are rising from the 80s to the 90s. The humidity will keep things feeling into he triple digits. Can't rule out an isolated rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening, but the majority of the activity is over.

Friday our pattern flips to be more unsettled. NHC isn't eager on our upper level low over Florida and the models keep being wishy-washy. Regardless rain chances and cloud cover will increase over the weekend. Not an all out washout by any means, but you'll definitely see better rain chances in you are west of I-75. Highs in the low 90s too.

Next week is where the rain chances should hopefully back off to a typical summer-time pattern, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

I hope you all have a great day!