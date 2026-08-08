Forecast: Rain chances return by late afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Saturday morning to you! It is a great morning for a walk or those outdoor chores. It is still a warm one, but our rain chances hold off until later in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will start to pop up by 3-4 p.m., with storms moving from generally the east to the west again. If you have noticed at the beach these last few days, storms can sneak up on you quickly. They develop behind you and move over toward the Gulf. This may catch some beachgoers off-guard, but it will be important to check those apps and listen out for thunder so you can take cover while storms pass.

Sunday storm chances are slightly slower, but some late-afternoon and early-evening storms are possible once again. Rain chances drop off starting early next week. Have a great weekend!