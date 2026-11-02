Forecast: Rain hangs around with mild temps

TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! It is ugly and wet across the state of Florida and while the showers and storms will start to taper off throughout the day, temps will remain mild in the upper 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the evening and overnight with lows in the 60s. Beneficial rain should help with the drought monitor, but we will have to watch some areas for localized river flooding.

Tuesday still keeps a few showers and storms around in the PM hours with temps rebounding back into the low to mid 80s. The rest of the week rain chances will drop and highs will stay near normal.

I hope you all stay dry!