Forecast: Rain likely today.

Rain is likely today.

We'll start with cloudy skies this morning and a few sct'd showers. Even with these light, quick, showers around, the morning will be the driest part of the day. Temperatures early will be in the 70s.

We'll only make it into the low to mid-80s today thanks to clouds and areas of rain. That rain should start to become more widespread during the late morning, with lots of rain showers and downpours throughout the afternoon. The heaviest rains will begin to weaken after 8 pm this evening.

The front responsible for this rain sticks around through the end of the week. Though today is likely to be the wettest of all these days, expect plenty of showers around through Friday and maybe into Saturday too. The highest rain chances will be from the I-4 corridor and points south. Across Citrus and Hernando county some of these days may be dry as the front will be well to your south.