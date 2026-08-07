Forecast: Rain returns, scattered showers this afternoon

Rain chances return this afternoon.

The weather is dry this morning and thanks to yesterday's big rains, temperatures are a little lower with mostly clear skies. Low 70s this morning will warm into the low 90s by midday today. No rain is expected during the morning hours.

This afternoon, however, more rain returns. Today's showers will be just that, sct'd and not long lasting. I don't expect another heavy line of storms to blow through like we saw on Thursday.

Saturday will also start dry, and I think for most, it will be sunny, hot and dry through at least 2 pm. It'll be a perfect morning to head to the beaches. During the afternoon, look for sct'd storms to develop just east of the coast along the I-75 corridor. These storms will linger near the coast through the evening.

Sunday will see slightly lower rain coverage and highs back in the 90s. The rain chances will drop to 20-30% for much of next week, giving us a little break from all the rain we've seen recently.

Have a good weekend!