Forecast: Rain, some rain, and then a little more

Lots of rain today. Highs in the 80s.

We'll see sct'd rain throughout today. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, and localized flooding is possible when the heaviest rain is falling. Because of the rain, temperatures will stay in the 80s all day. The rain will eventually rain itself out, and the afternoon and evening will be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Look for temperatures in the low or mid-80s for the Bucs kickoff this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy. The game will be mild and humid but not as hot as it could be this time of year. A quick shower is possible.

Sunday looks equally wet as well, although the coverage will likely be a little lower. Timing will be similar with most of the rain developing in the morning and ending by the middle or back half of the afternoon.

We'll return to more typical late August temps and rain chances next week.

TROPICS: We're watching a couple of systems in the Atlantic basin, but neither one of these is a concern and is unlikely to impact the United States.