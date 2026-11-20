TAMPA — Good Friday evening Tampa Bay! lot of us are still gray and cloudy with temps in the 60s and 70s. The sky will still try to spit at us after sunset into the overnight. The majority of us are going to start to dry out into the weekend.

The weekend looks 50/50 for now. Saturday morning, another area of low pressure comes in from the Gulf and could bring another round of widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder Saturday. Models have really swung fest or famine so we shall see. Regardless, we'll finally clear out overnight Saturday leaving us with a dry forecast for Sunday with highs back to around 80.

Next week for now start dry. Another cold front looks to move through mid-week and could give a few showers to us. An early look at Turkey Day has temps taking a dive. Back into the upper 60s and low 70s for now.

I hope you all are able to stay dry!