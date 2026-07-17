Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Rainfall for the evening is mostly over, with some scattered showers.

But on Friday, some areas of the Tampa Bay area had 3 to over 6 inches of rain in a three- to four-hour period. A portion of Largo had over 6 inches this afternoon!

WFTS

If this trend continues, we might be able to put a dent in the drought.

TROPICS | As of the 2 PM update from the NHC, the area of development over Florida and the northern gulf now has a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30% over the next 7 days. Regardless, heavy rain is likely for Florida throughout the next few days.