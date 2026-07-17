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Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips for July 17.
Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Sunday
Forecast: Rain winding down for the evening before ramping up again Saturday
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Rainfall for the evening is mostly over, with some scattered showers.

But on Friday, some areas of the Tampa Bay area had 3 to over 6 inches of rain in a three- to four-hour period. A portion of Largo had over 6 inches this afternoon!

Rainfall totals 7-17

If this trend continues, we might be able to put a dent in the drought.

TROPICS | As of the 2 PM update from the NHC, the area of development over Florida and the northern gulf now has a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30% over the next 7 days. Regardless, heavy rain is likely for Florida throughout the next few days.

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