TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! As our disorganized low from the gulf approaches, multiple rounds of rain are possible throughout the day today and over the next few days as well. Most of the heavy downpours (six inches plus) are along the east coast with the best chance for flooding over there near I-95.

Morning lows start in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. It is not going to rain at every moment today, but when it does, it will be heavy and messy. Highs will struggle into the low to mid 70s, if there are more breaks in the rain. Wednesday looks the same just a few degrees warmer for daytime highs. Strong northerly winds too with gusts up to 30 mph and a small craft advisory in effect.

Thursday and Friday will feature some showers, just not as much as earlier in the week. More breaks will lead to temps near 80 degrees. Finally, by the weekend the disturbance will migrate away from us and dry us out. Highs still warm and above normal.

I hope you all stay dry!