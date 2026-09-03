Forecast: Scattered heavy rains throughout the afternoon & evening

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! It is another humid and warm day with showers and storms starting to become more widespread. The storms will hopefully not linger as much by the coast later on as well. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday into the holiday weekend, onshore flow returns. Better chances for AM activity along the beaches before the heaviest of downpours make their way in the interior later on. Higher humidity in the mornings will lead to warmer morning temps. Highs still near 90 degrees and this pattern will continue into early next week.

I hope you all have a great day!