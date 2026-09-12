Forecast: Scattered storms expected across Tampa Bay on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Good evening, Tampa Bay!

Scattered showers and storms will continue to decrease in coverage this evening before picking back up again tomorrow. Temperatures will dip to around 78 degrees overnight and warm back up to near 90 degrees tomorrow.

There is about a 60 percent chance of storms for your Sunday. The Nature Coast will have higher rain chances during the first half of the day, with coverage increasing across the rest of the Tampa Bay area throughout the day.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around into early next week, but coverage may be a little lower. Some storms could still bring heavy rain and gusty winds, so keep an eye on the forecast if you're heading out!