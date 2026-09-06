Forecast: Scattered storms likely Labor Day

Expect a higher chance for showers and storms for the holiday as a weak cold front slides into North Florida and stalls to our north. It will work with the west wind to deliver higher rain chances the next few days compared to the low coverage we've had since Friday.

Rain chances will start as early as sunrise with the onshore wind Monday. Rain chances will stay at 60% through the morning and afternoon as well. Showers and storms will be moving from west to east through Tuesday.

Wednesday, the east wind returns, but it will be short lived as the west wind returns by the end of the week. Wednesday rain chance will shift to the afternoon and evening before turning back to the morning when the west wind returns.